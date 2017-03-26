(Photo: Walton, Kyle)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Even in a newsroom setting, it can be a challenge to focus on which stories deserve a second glance. Some stories, due to their elements, deserve time to percolate after they air/go online. Although there are tons that deserve recognition, these are just some of the most worthwhile stories of (last week).

MONDAY in Skowhegan

March 26th: A Woman from Skowhegan was arrested the previous week after authorities discovered she had been operating an illegal pet shop.

TUESDAY on NEWS CENTER NOW

DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew is one of the highest profile members of state government. Mayhew visited the NEWS CENTER NOW set to take questions about the direction that her department is taking.

WEDNESDAY in Berwick

The Jean family was beside themselves after a tragic, and likely avoidable, accident occurred when Brady Hallahan rear-ended the families' car on their way to go camping in New Hampshire last summer. The Jean family talks to NEWS CENTER about the life-changing effect it had on teenage Tyler Jean.

THURSDAY in Brewer

Some Maine residents were worried that The American Health Care Act would be passed by the house. Pat Tait, of Brewer, would have likely been just one of millions of Americans who either would've spent much more money on insurance or would've lost her insurance completely.

FRIDAY in Lebanon

NEWS CENTER debuts initial cover piece with partnership from Portland Press Herald. Ann Howgate discusses the peaks and valleys that her daughter, Tina Emard, navigated after recovering from a rape, which led to an opioid addiction before she succumbed to an overdose.

Copyright 2017 WCSH