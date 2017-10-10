WLBZ
NEWS CENTER's Katie Bavoso flies a fighter jet... simulator

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 7:24 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

NORTH BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—On Tuesday, Pratt & Whitney along with Lockheed Martin celebrated Maine Manufacturing Month by holding an open house for high school students at the P&W plant in North Berwick.

Katie Bavoso stopped by and got to try out a flight simulator of the newest fighter jet in the military- the F-35 Lightning II- a Lockheed Martin jet with Pratt & Whitney engines. She may have missed her calling to be a fighter pilot!

