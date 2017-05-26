Newz by Nunz 5/26

(NEWS CENTER) -- Friday, May 26th

Sea Level, Forget, Forget and Akela Moon at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine

8pm, All Ages, Free

Sugarbox at Mine Oyster in Boothbay Harbor, Maine

9:30pm, 21+, Free

Saturday, May 27th

Joel Thetford with Jake Hill & Deep Creek, Jim Betts & The Beach People and Sarah Blacker at Empire in Portland, Maine

8pm, 21+, $7

Sunday May 28th

4th Annual Penobscot Music Festival featuring Dakota, The Allison Ames Band, OverDrive, Live Wire, and more at the Anaha Shrine in Bangor, Maine

2pm, All Ages, $3 Donation

