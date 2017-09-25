NFL protests prompt local discussions

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's happening in the NFL, but it's also something that has been discussed on the local level: protesting during the national anthem.
South Portland Head Football Coach Steve Stinson says it's a conversation school officials have been having for a while, and their answer is to continue to have an open dialogue with players.
If a player decides not to stand and place his hand over his heart, Coach Stinson hopes that player would feel comfortable talking to him and the rest of the team about the reasoning behind his decision.
"We certainly talk about it when we go over our protocol for the national anthem," says Coach Stinson. "You have to be able to respect someone's choice if they decide to peacefully protest really anything. It's the right we have as Americans."
