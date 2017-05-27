NH state reps, union members rally outside Westinghouse in light of lockout

Westinghouse Electric Company logo, westinghousenuclear.com (Photo: Custom)

NEWINGTON, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER)-- Beginning at noon on Saturday, at least six New Hampshire state representatives and dozens of workers rallied outside of Westinghouse Electric Company in Newington, New Hampshire in response to the lockout of 172 workers after a contract agreement was not reached between the manufacturing company and its employees. That information comes from Rep. Mindi Messmer, District 24, who says the group's hope is to bring "visibility" to the situation.

According to the Associated Press, the lockout began on May 21st. The employees affected are made up of members of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 651.

According to it's website, Westinghouse Electric Company "is the world's leading supplier of safe and innovative nuclear technology." The company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in March.

