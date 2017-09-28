No injuries after crash involving Cumberland County deputy

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a two-car crash Thursday afternoon, according to Gorham police.

They say the deputy's cruiser and a van collided on Shaws Mill Road. The two people in the van and the deputy all were uninjured. The van had visible damage.

Gorham Police are reconstructing the accident and will continue to investigate.

