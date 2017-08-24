No Powerball grand prize in Maine, but $1M ain't bad

A customer buys Powerball tickets on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

SEARSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mainers still had plenty to celebrate even though no one in the state won the Powerball grand prize.

The Maine State Lottery said a customer of Steamboat Galley in Searsport bought a ticket with enough matching numbers to win $1 million. The store will also receive a payout of $20,000. Another ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Shaw's supermarket in Freeport.

Smaller winnings on more than 34,000 tickets bring the total haul in Maine for the Wednesday drawing up to $1,422,489. The largest Powerball prize ever won in Maine is $2 million.

A ticket sold in Massachusetts matched every number in the Wednesday drawing to win the grand prize of $758.7 million. The winner beat odds of 1 in 292,201,338.

