NOAA predicts 'above-normal' Atlantic hurricane season

ATLANTIC COAST (USA TODAY) — National forecasters are predicting the most active Atlantic hurricane season since 2012 for this year.

Thursday morning, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued their annual prediction report for hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

For 2017, NOAA forecasters believe the Atlantic could see an 'above-normal' season, which runs June 1-November 30.

Forecasters predict a 45 percent chance of an above-normal season and a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season and only a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA predicts a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms (winds 39 mph or higher) of which 5 to 9 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher) and they also predict 2 to 4 major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher).





These numbers include Tropical Storm Arlene, a rare pre-season storm that formed over the eastern Atlantic in April.

Read NOAA's full prediction report here: http://www.noaa.gov/media-release/above-normal-atlantic-hurricane-season-is-most-likely-year

