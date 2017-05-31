WLBZ
Close

Noose found inside African American History Museum

WUSA 6:43 PM. EDT May 31, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A noose was found inside the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) on Wednesday, a source confirmed to WUSA9's Lesli Foster. 

The noose was found in the segregation section of the history galleries by museum visitors. The investigation is ongoing. 

The NMAAHC released the following statement on Wednesday: 

"The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity - a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans. Today's incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face. 

Our museum is a place of learning and solace, a place to remember, to reflect and to engage in important discussions that help change America.

This was a horrible act but it is a stark reminder of why our work is so important." 

No further information has been released at this time. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories