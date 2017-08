Acadia Youth Technology Team takes amazing shots of Acadia National Park.

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The National Park Service is looking pretty good for its age. The organizations turns 101-years-old Friday.

To celebrate, entrance fees will be waived at all national parks.

This, of course, included Acadia National Park.

Not a bad way to play hooky and take a road trip to start a long weekend.

© 2017 WCSH-TV