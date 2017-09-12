NTSB to release probable cause of El Faro sinking in December

WASHINGTON, DC (NEWS CENTER) - The National Transportation Safety Board will meet in Washington, DC on December 12 to discuss investigative findings and release probable cause of the the El Faro sinking.

The 790-foot vessel set sail from Jacksonville, Florida, on a voyage to San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 29, 2015, and sank about 34 hours later near the eye of Hurricane Joaquin. All 33 crewmembers aboard the ship perished in the accident.

Four crewmembers were from Maine, Captain Michael Davidson, Michael Holland, Dylan Meklin and Danielle Randolph.

The NTSB lead investigator into the sinking of the El Faro is Brian Young of Scarborough.

