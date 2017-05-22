OBI volunteer firefighters answer the call

ORR'S AND BAILEY ISLANDS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When we talk about firefighters here in Maine, we are often talking about volunteers. Those that arrive first on the scene when something goes wrong are often not being paid to do it.

The National Volunteer Fire Council says 70 percent of the firefighters in the U.S. are volunteer. They also say the number of people willing to make that sacrifice hit a 30-year low in 2011.

The good news is, those numbers are slowly climbing again. That upward trend can be seen on Orr's and Bailey Islands, where several people from all walks of life have recently stepped up to fill a great need.

