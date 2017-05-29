Officer Stout released from hospital, fellow Officer Desjardins 'extremely critical'

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One of the two Fryeburg police officers hurt in Saturday’s violent boat crash on the Saco River left the hospital Monday.

Dale Stout, 51, was driving the patrol boat Saturday when it hit something in the water, throwing Stout and his trainee, Nate Desjardins, 20, from their boat

The officers were rescued by two men in a canoe , who helped call for help on Stout’s radio and waited with the men until another rescue boat arrived.

Stout and Desjardins were airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Stout, a full-time firefighter in Biddeford, works for Fryeburg Police during summer months. Details of his injuries were not released to the public. According to his Facebook page, Stout attended Bangor High School and Eastern Maine Community College.

Hospital staff reported earlier Monday that he was in good condition. Firefighters with the Biddeford Fire Department said they had a video call with Stout earlier today because today would have been his typical shift.

Chief Scott Gagne wrote in a statement that members of the department's peer support team are helping Dale and his family, and that he is a valued career member of the department. He extended his thoughts to the Desjardins family.

Desjardins remains in critical condition, according to his chief and hospital staff. He suffered intensive head trauma, according to a family statement given to NEWS CENTER Sunday.

Hospital staff said that another Fryeburg officer came to visit Desjardins Monday along with numerous friends and family.

Chief Joshua Potvin expressed little relief at having one of the two officers out of the hospital.

“I think he’s got a long road ahead of him," Potvin said of Stout. "I don’t think any of us are really happy about the situation – it’s hard to be happy – but we’re glad he’s out of the hospital. We’re pleased he’s been released, but we’re still thinking quite a bit about Nathan.”

Friends and family remain by Desjardins side.

“Nathan is the most caring and compassionate person I’ve ever known,” said friend Marc Lizzotte. He issued the statement on behalf of Desjardins’ mother, father and brother who’ve been by his side at the hospital. Saturday was Officer Desjardins’ first on-duty training day with Fryeburg police.

“Again we ask for everyone to please keep this amazing young man in your prayers and the entire Desjardins family.”

Desjardins is studying nursing at UNE. Danielle Ripich, the school’s president, said Monday, “Our thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.”

© 2017 WCSH-TV