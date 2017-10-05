Old Orchard Beach campground and mobile home park a potential casino site

Charlie Powers, a 20-year resident of Pine Grove Village, says the park owners have invested in upgrades and “they’re not going to give this place away.” Portland Press Herald photo by Brianna Soukup

YORK COUNTY, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Backers of a proposed York County casino selected a 14.5-acre campground and mobile home park in Old Orchard Beach as a potential site for the project, if the measure is approved by statewide voters on Nov. 7.

FULL PORTLAND PRESS HERALD ARTICLE HERE

Progress for Maine, the political action committee backing the ballot question, identified the campground, mobile homes and about 10 single-family homes on a cluster of parcels that cover roughly 25 acres just off Interstate 195, between Orchard Park Road and Old Orchard Road. The site and a related construction budget were described in an appendix to an economic development study that the PAC unveiled in September.

© 2017 WCSH-TV