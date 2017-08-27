One dead, three rescued after boat overturns in Biddeford Pool

UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was found by the Maine Marine Patrol and Coast Guard several hours after the boat capsized Sunday morning.
BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Three people were rescued and one person is still missing after a boat capsized 10 miles offshore of Biddeford Pool on Sunday, August 27.
The Coast Guard received a report of an overturned vessel late Sunday morning around 10:42 a.m. Upon arrival, three of the four occupants of the boat had been rescued by a good Samaritan.
The Coast Guard is currently out searching with boats and aircraft for the missing person.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs