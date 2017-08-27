One missing, three rescued after boat overturns in Biddeford

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three people were rescued and one person is still missing after a vessel capsized 10 miles offshore of Biddeford Pool on Sunday, August 27.

The Coast Guard received a report of an overturned vessel late Sunday morning around 10:42 a.m. Upon arrival, three of the four occupants of the boat had been rescued by a good Samaritan.

The Coast Guard is currently out searching with boats and aircraft for the missing person.

More updates to come.

