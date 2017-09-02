OOB packed as tourists soak up last rays of summer

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Saturday was beautiful and sunny - and many Mainers and tourists were outside to enjoy the final days of summer.

One of the busiest locations? Old Orchard Beach, of course.

Many regulars were there for a final camping weekend, but some were there for the first time. One woman had never even seen the ocean!

While OOB is a major tourist destination, Labor Day Weekend is bittersweet for locals, too. "It's kind of good in the aspect that people get to see the town, they get to like it, people get to know about it more," said full-time OOB resident Brady Connors. "But [tourist season] is kind of bad as someone who lives here. Trying to get around, waiting in long lines at any store you go to, etc."

