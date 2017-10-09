Robert Allen | 2017 John W. Coombs Award Winner

Robert Allen (Photo: WLBZ)

Dr. Robert Allen has been a community leader for 38 years. Through his work as a cardiologist, Bob helped establish a cardiac rehab program at the Bangor YMCA that is still going strong today.

Now retired, Bob continues to be a leader at the First United Methodist Church in Bangor where he helped start My Friends Place, a program that provides support for adults with dementia and their families. To assist with funding this program and a wide variety of other charitable FUMC missions, Bob helped create the Healthy Heart Bean Suppers held once a month at the church, where he is now known affectionately as the “Bean Suppa Chef.”





Through the years, Bob’s generosity has been extended to a number of organizations including the Katahdin Area Council of Boys Scouts, Orono Little League, the Bangor YMCA, and the American Heart Association. And once a month he and his wife, Marybeth prepare a lunch and dinner at the Hope House in Bangor.

Bob’s nominator, Glenn Mower, wrote Bob is “always serving the needs of others with compassion and dedication.”

