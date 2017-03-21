Buddy to Buddy: Cora's story of strength

(Photo: Ousfar, Loubna)

Cora was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Her cancer had gone undetected by doctors despite being closely monitored because her sister also suffered the same faith in 2009. During an interview with Pink Runway.org (http://bit.ly/2nKxmnO), she reveals how she dealt with her diagnosis. Instead, of “why me?” Cora thought, “why not me?” Millions of women worldwide deal with hearing those words “it’s cancer.” She was determined to face this new challenge head on.

Cora's advice to women: "When something like this comes into your life, you have to learn to tack, and weave, and adjust your sails." She believes in surrounding yourself with people who are supportive, who are like a tribe. This will help you adjust your sails. One of her favorite quotes is by Elizabeth Williams: "She stood in the storm and when the wind did not blow her away, she adjusted her sails.”

Cora is an oncology rehab professional and works with women undergoing chemotherapy. She tells her patients, "If you can look at yourself in the mirror and say, 'I am the strongest person that I know,' it will change your brain pattern.

Cora has worked with countless people facing all types of cancer. She believes no matter how low you feel, no matter how tired you are, if you tell yourself those words consistently for seven days, then you've changed your brain chemistry. She told Pink Runway.org that she's passionate about helping others through their “shit storm” and looks forward to being part of her patients’ “tribe.”

