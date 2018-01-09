Buddy to Buddy: Sarah's Story

WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Sarah Emerson is not one to sit around. On the contrary, she loves to be on the go and is a passionate runner. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she knew it would slow her down, but she was determined not to let it stop her.

In August, the day after her 15th round of chemotherapy, Sarah competed in the TD Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth wearing a sign on her back that read “I had chemo yesterday. You can do this.”

Her friend Greg Emerson made a video of her inspiring run.

In our Buddy to Buddy report, Sarah shares some of the ways she seized the moment and lived her life to the fullest even while fighting a life-threatening disease. She is now training for the Boston Marathon with a goal of raising $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sarah has been running races for the hospital since 2015, long before she had any idea she would be diagnosed herself. She says, “Now that I have poured every last ounce of energy into fighting my own cancer, I am ready to fight for those kids again.”

