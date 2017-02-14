Knitting program to show appreciation for women taking part in Tri for a Cure

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's fitting that our Buddy to Buddy Report runs on Valentine's Day this month, because the woman we feature has lots of love in her heart.

Judy Heggeman is part of an effort called Stitch Out Cancer.

She is on of many who are knitting beautiful scarves to honor women with breast cancer, and those who work hard to raise money for a cure.

Each one is woven with purls of wisdom and loops of love.

Over the next few months, She will be stitching out more than 100 scarves. They will be passed out to show appreciation to women who are taking part in the Tri for a Cure. Many of the participants are breast cancer patients or survivors. Some are running for loved ones they've lost. All raising money to fight cancer.