Community rallies around family with teen battling brain cancer

CARMEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When he's playing "Magic: The Gathering" with his stepdad, Danyon Parsons can't help but grin. This simple little card game helps him forget that he's battling brain cancer.

Some of the cards were donated to the family. It may like a seem like a small thing, but dozens of small gifts like this are really helping this family get through a difficult time.

"That's honestly what's keeping us going every little thing is a tremendous help it helps ease our mind there's distractions," explained Danyon's mother, Nicole Trogdon.



Dozens of small cash donations are helping the family pay for uncovered medical costs too. Danyon has 6 and a half weeks of radiation therapy. The family's getting help through GoFundMe.

The help also came from people and places Nicole Trogdon says she didn't expect. She took her minivan in for a brake job so she could get her son to Boston for a treatment. Her mechanic, Derek Leonard, fixed her brakes free of charge and on top of that left a note and a 100 gift card in her minivan when she came to pick it up.

"I've got three happy healthy kids at home and I can't imagine going through that and I was willing to do anything I could do to help them out," Leonard said.

"He said you don't owe me a thing and of course I cried and I cried," Trogdon said about the generous gift.

Nicole and her husband Will, are so thankful for everyone's kindness. As for Danyon, he says he doesn't want any special gifts, or any special attention. all he wants is to get better, and for people to treat him no differently.

"I just want to be the same person I've always been I want everything to be the same," he said.

In addition to creating a GoFundMe page, the family has also created a Facebook page.

Danyon's father, Dwayne Parsons and his stepmother, Jennifer Carroll also wanted to share a statement with those who have helped.

"We have been overwhelmed by all of the support from family, friends and our community. We cannot express enough how grateful we are for everything that has been done for our family during this time. We are very blessed to have such an amazing support system around us and cannot thank everyone enough" Thank you!

