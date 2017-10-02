Dempsey Challenge 2017

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Dempsey Challenge 2017 is this weekend! NEWS CENTER is a proud sponsor of the weekend-long fundraising experience, which was organized to raise money to help those impacted by cancer. Every dollar raised goes directly to the Dempsey Center.

The Dempsey Center provides free quality of life care to anyone impacted by cancer. Founded in Lewiston by actor Patrick Dempsey, the nonprofit delivers a personalized, holistic and integrated approach to cancer prevention, education and support.

Patrick founded the Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Healing and Hope in 2008, inspired by his mother Amanda, who was treated at CMMC for cancer several times. Amanda passed away in 2014 at age 79.

In the Dempsey Challenge's first year in 2009, it raised an impressive $1 million for the Dempsey Center.

This year's Dempsey Challenge is Oct. 7-8 in Lewiston at Simard-Payne Memorial Park.

► REGISTER at dempseychallenge.org

Participants, who are all required to raise $150 (and encouraged to raise even more) choose between running/walking a 5K or 10K, cycling 10, 25, 50, 70 or 100 miles, or volunteering instead.

Maps & Routes:

- Walk/Run: 5K | 10K

- Two-Day Ride (140 mi): Day 1 | Day 2

- Cycling: 10 mi | 20 mi | 50 mi | 70 mi | 100 mi

Other Events:

- Festival in the Park

- Kids' Fun Run & Family Ride

- Survivor Walk

Informative links:

- Fundraising Incentives & Deadlines

- Packets & Guides

- Packet Pick-Up Information (and Friday Schedule)

- Day 1 Schedule (Saturday)

- Day 2 Schedule (Sunday)

- FAQ

- Special Guests

- Amanda Dempsey Award

