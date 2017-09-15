Feed Maine Partnership

NEWS CENTER and Good Shepherd Food Bank began a partnership more than 10 years ago with an annual Feed ME one-day food drive. This event successfully collected non-perishable food items and cash donations across the state to support Mainers struggling with hunger. Food insecurity is about more than collecting dry goods and donations once a year. There are thousands of Mainers struggling to provide healthy food for their families every day. We are dedicated to supporting the needs of our community and are always prepared to shift our focus as those needs change. That’s why this year we decided it was time to take a different approach.

As part of our commitment to the entire state of Maine, NEWS CENTER is launching the year-round NEWS CENTER Feed Maine program. Together, our goal is to raise money to supply 1,000,000 meals to help people across our state gain access to nutritious food when and where they need and to ultimately help end food insecurity in Maine.

It’s important that we reach this goal and we need your help. Every one dollar you donate will provide four essential meals for Mainers. No one, young or old, should wonder where their next meal is coming from.

Click Here to contribute today.

Thank you for your support and your kind donation.

Brian Cliffe, President & General Manager

NEWS CENTER Maine

Kristen Miale, President

Good Shepherd Food Bank

