Governor and First Lady hold annual food drive

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Governor and Mrs. LePage held their annual food drive for the Good Shepherd Food Bank Saturday. Guests who donated got a tour of the Blaine house from the governor himself.

The food drive usually takes place around Thanksgiving, but it was delayed because of construction at the Blaine House.

The foot traffic was slow - and the Governor says he thinks it was because of the holiday.

But a few dozen lucky people got a tour of the Blaine house by the governor.

He showed them his favorite historical pieces in the home, including a letter written by Abraham Lincoln.

He says it's an event he looks forward to every year.

“There's a couple of good things about it. One is helping the needy. I came from poverty, so we like doing it,” he said. “We take pride in doing that. But more importantly is having the kids come to visit. And we can give them tours and get to know the kids. And we can tell them about the history of the state. It's a lot of fun.”

The doors of the Blaine House will open again next Saturday, April 22, for food donations and tours.

