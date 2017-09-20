Mail bags become feed bags this weekend

Postal workers sort donations from the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Instead of lightening their load with each stop this weekend, mail carriers will be gladly adding to the weight on backs.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will once again set aside the second Saturday of May for the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. The program has been collecting donations for local food pantries for 25 years.

To make a donation, the NALC says to leave non-perishable food items near your mailbox for your mail carrier.

More than 1.5 billion pounds of food has been collected since the first nationwide Stamp Out Hunger in 1993, according to the NALC.

