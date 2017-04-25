Inspiring Educator Ami Amero

JACKMAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – This week’s Maine Education Association Inspiring Educator is Ami Amero.

Amero has been teaching history at Forest Hills Consolidated School in Jackman for the last 20 years.

During her time there, she started a personal finance class to help students with real life finance after graduation. That class is now a requirement for all Forest Hill students to graduate.

Amero is now asking local representatives to draft legislation to have the personal finance course a statewide requirement for all high school graduates.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV