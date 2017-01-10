Inspiring Educator: Bruce Lane

Bruce Lane (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — This week's Maine Education Association Inspiring Educator is Bruce Lane, a bus driver for Portland Public Schools.

Bruce has been driving now for four years. When he retired, he wanted to spend time giving back to the city he grew up in.

Bruce greets every child who enters the bus by name, and he makes sure every child gets home at the end of the day.

In a city of diverse cultures, Bruce is always ready to make a child feel accepted and welcomed.

In the future, Bruce hopes the kids he drove around remember him fondly.

"I just hope that if I see them walking to school as a high schooler, they wave to me on the street and say, 'There's Mr. Bruce. I remember him as an awesome bus driver.'"

