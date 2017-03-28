Inspiring Educator: Jan Gibson.

Jan Gibson of Sea Road School, Kennebunk, ME (Photo: WCSH)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — This week's Maine Education Association Inspiring Educator is Jan Gibson, a fourth-grade teacher at Sea Road School in Kennebunk.

Gibson does her best to be a role model for her students by showing them how to care about and encourage each other by doing just that for them.

In just the past year, she has organized fundraisers for a student with cancer and helped another student get plastic bags banned at local stores in town.

The mantra Gibson lives by is "students don't care how much you know until they know how much you care."

