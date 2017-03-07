Inspiring Educator: Jennifer Merrill.

Jennifer Merrill (Photo: WCSH)

RICHMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — This week's Maine Education Association Inspiring Educator is Jennifer Merrill, a first-grade teacher at Marcia Buker School for 21 years.

For Merrill, instilling both independence and a sense of community in her students is just as important as any of their lesson plans.

Merrill hopes that the children will carry all the lessons they learn with them far beyond first grade, making new friends and working as a team.

The best part of Merrill's day, she said, is when her students tell her they can't wait to come to class tomorrow, and give her a big hug on their way out the door.

