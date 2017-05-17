Inspiring Educator: Kelly Daigneault

WINSLOW, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — This week's Maine Education Association Inspiring Educator is Kelly Daigneault, a science teacher at Winslow High School.

"[She] has gone above and beyond to provide science learning to students of all abilities," said Principal Chad Bell. "She recognized the need to provide lessons and content to struggling learners through proficiency-based standards and made changes to her curriculum to ensure that they would meet these standards.

"Kelly is an inspiration to many," he said. "She never stops looking for ways to reach all of the students enrolled in her classes."

