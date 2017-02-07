Inspiring Educator: Patsy Thompson Leavitt.

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — This week's Maine Education Association Inspiring Educator is Patsy Thompson Leavitt, an assistant professor of nursing at the University of Southern Maine.

Leavitt was recently awarded the 2016 Mary Cushman M.D. Award for Humanitarian Service for her work as a teacher and as the volunteer executive director a free rural clinic.

Her teaching takes place in two places: on campus at the USM School of Nursing and at Leavitt's Mill Free Health Center in Bar Mills-Buxton, where she is a nurse practitioner. Leavitt founded the free clinic 14 years ago.

Copyright 2017 WCSH