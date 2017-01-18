Need help with heat? Mainers can call 211

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Our annual project heat telethon is tomorrow, and you may be wondering, how are my donations going to help Mainers in need?

One way is through the 211 call center. The 24-7 hotline is staffed with representatives who connect Mainers from all corners of the state with heating resources near them.

Low-income families or those facing emergency situations can pick up the phone and qualify for immediate assistance.

Staffers say you never know when you might be facing a crisis situation, and thanks in part to the generosity of Mainers, help is out there.

