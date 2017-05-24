NEWS CENTER takes part in Red Nose Day

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

It's here! The third annual Red Nose Day in America is May 25, and NEWS CENTER is proud to participate in this wonderful cause.

Red Nose Day is a campaign that uses the power of entertainment to raise money and awareness for children living in poverty. The very first Red Nose Day was held nearly 30 years ago in the U.K. Since then, they've raised more than $1 billion.

NBC's Red Nose Day fundraising broadcast special on Thursday will be hosted by Chris Hardwick and feature comedy, music and a special reunion film featuring the cast of "Love Actually" called "Red Nose Day Actually."

The programming is as follows:

8:00 p.m. ET/PT - "Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day" at 8:00 p.m

9:00 p.m. ET/PT - "Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day"

10:00 p.m. ET/PT - "The Red Nose Day Special" hosted by Hardwick

Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Save the Children, and Feeding America are just some of the beneficiaries of Red Nose Day grants.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their red noses, organize fundraising events and watch and donate during the night of Red Nose Day programming on NBC.

Red noses are sold exclusively at Walgreens or Duane Reade locations.

© 2017 WCSH-TV