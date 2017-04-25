WLBZ
Close

Police seek support to fund Special Olympics Torch Run

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 1:22 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Authorities are trying to properly fund the 2017 Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Maine chapter of the event was established in 1985 and spans a total distance of about 800 miles.

According to the fundraising website, FirstGiving, the Special Olympics of Maine (SOME) has already raised over $700K with their site since 2005.

 
 

 

 

The total fundraising goal is currently set at $1,500. The Portland Police Department has already established their team.

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories