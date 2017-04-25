Police seek support to fund Special Olympics Torch Run

(NEWS CENTER) -- Authorities are trying to properly fund the 2017 Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The Maine chapter of the event was established in 1985 and spans a total distance of about 800 miles.
According to the fundraising website, FirstGiving, the Special Olympics of Maine (SOME) has already raised over $700K with their site since 2005.
The total fundraising goal is currently set at $1,500. The Portland Police Department has already established their team.
