Over-the-air outage for 8/24 (Sorry!)

NEWS CENTER will have a planned over-the-air outage tomorrow, August 24, 2017 from 12:30 pm until around 5:00 pm.

This will affect DIRECTV, Dish, and over-the-air signal customers. Cable customers, such as Spectrum, will not be affected.

During this time you will see a black screen. We know you will miss your daytime TV, but according to our engineer, we need to do this maintenance to stay FAA compliant.

Apparently, our signal tower has a light out at the very top. That light is a signal to planes. Otherwise, the pilots may not know the tower is there. So the light is very important, and therefore the outage is necessary.

"They may be able to scramble up to the top, change the light or check the fuse, and come right back down," said NEWS CENTER engineer, Nathan Tinsley. In that case, we may be back on the air earlier than planned.

We will spread the word on air, online, and on our social media platforms. But if you could spread the word to your soap opera/talk show loving friends, we would sincerely appreciate it.

We apologize for the interruption. Thanks for your patience.

