Pastrnak signs on for six years in Boston

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins shoots the puck against the Ottawa Senators in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden in Boston on Apr. 23, 2017 (Photo: Brain Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Bruins signed forward David Pastrnak to a six-year contract worth $40 million on Thursday.



The team had been negotiating with the restricted free agent over the summer. Pastrnak had career highs with 34 goals, 70 points and a plus-11 last season.



A native of the Czech Republic, Pastrnak was a first-round pick in the 2014 draft. In his three-year NHL career, the 6-foot Czech native has 59 goals and 64 assists in 172 games.

