Pelosi says Paris pact pullout 'grave threat'

WASHINGTON (AP) - "A stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet's future."



That's what the top House Democrat is calling President Donald Trump's expected decision to pull the U.S. from a historic climate agreement.



California Rep. Nancy Pelosi says Trump is "denying scientific truths, removing safeguards that protect our health and our environment, protecting polluters and ... threatening our national and global security."



She says in a statement that the landmark accord "honors our collective moral responsibility to leave future generations with a planet that is clean, healthy and sustainable."



Pelosi says most Americans - regardless of political affiliation - want clear, decisive action to arrest the effects of climate change.



She's criticizing what she says are "destructive and short-sighted" decisions by the Trump administration.

