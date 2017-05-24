People in Aroostook County say there aren't enough young people to fill the available jobs.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Aroostook County searches for ways to reverse…May 24, 2017, 9:34 p.m.
-
Maine woman admits to stealing $91,000 from her…May 24, 2017, 7:40 p.m.
-
Lewiston students protest bullying after losing…May 24, 2017, 6:11 p.m.