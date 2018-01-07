PHIPPSBURG (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- One man is in custody after police say he beat his mother and stabbed another man.

34-year-old James Bowker was arrested Saturday after the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's office responded to a home on Bowker road in Phippsburg.

According to officials, deputies found a severely beaten woman, Mary Bowker, and her male companion, David MacDonald, who had been stabbed multiple times. Both were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

James was arrested later Saturday evening without incident.

Bowker is being charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for traffic violations and probation violation. Bowker is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

