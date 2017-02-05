WLBZ
PHOTOS: Stars hit Super Bowl parties

WXIA 1:47 PM. EST February 05, 2017

Twas' the night before the Super Bowl, and all the stars were shining bright across Houston.

Check out photos from the biggest Super Bowl parties below:

Photos: Stars hit the red carpet at Maxim Super Bowl party

Photos: Stars walk the red carpet of the 2017 Leather and Laces Party!

Red Carpet Photos: Rolling Stone Live party

Photos: Big stars at Big Game Big Give party in Memorial

Fanatics Super Bowl Party draws rappers, sports stars, celebrities

Photos: Stars come out for ESPN party


