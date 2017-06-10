Pingree: brownfields money underscores need to protect EPA

SACO, Maine (AP) - A Maine congresswoman says an award of $1.1 million in grants to clean up brownfields in her state illustrates the importance of protecting the program from budget cuts.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, says the federal Environmental Protection Agency is giving the money to a pair of organizations to provide low-interest loans for cleanup and redevelopment of polluted sites.

Pingree says the EPA's brownfields program is looking at a budget cut of about 30 percent under President Donald Trump's budget proposal. She says such a cut would make it more difficult to redevelop former industrial sites in Maine and elsewhere.

The grant is divided between $600,000 for the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission in Saco and $500,000 for the Kennebec Valley Council of Governments in Fairfield.