Pittsfield man charged with sexually assaulting underage girl

Michael Towle (Photo: Somerset County Sheriff's Office via Morning Sentinel)

PITTSFIELD, Maine (Morning Sentinel) — A 44-year-old Pittsfield man remains held on $50,000 cash bail on charges that he sexually assaulted the underage daughter of his live-in girlfriend.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Michael Towle is charged with two counts of gross sexual assault, both Class A felonies, and with one count of unlawful sexual contact, also a Class A felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

