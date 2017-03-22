Polaris recalls ATVs over fire, burn hazards

Minnesota-based Polaris Industries has recalled two popular ATV models after incidents where they started on fire or left riders burned. (Photo: CPSC)

MEDINA, Minn. - Polaris Industries has recalled two popular ATV models after incidents where they started on fire or left riders burned.

Polaris says the right side panel heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards to riders. In addition, exhaust springs on 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal, which can result in exhaust leaks and pose burn and fire hazards.

Owners have filed at least 793 reports of incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires and at least four burn injuries.

The recall involves 2015 and 2016 Sportsman 850 and 1000 models, and impacts about 19,200 units sold. ATVs involved have “Polaris” printed on the front grill and “Sportsman 850” or “Sportsman 1000” printed on the side of the steering column. The ATVs were sold in several colors. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover. You can go to the Polaris website for the specific model numbers involved in the recall.

Consumers are advised to stop using the affected ATVs immediately and call a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. For more on the recall, contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

© 2017 KARE-TV