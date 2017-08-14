Police arrest 34-year-old mother of two for drug trafficking

Roxanne Matteson

FAIRFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A 34-year-old mother is behind bars after police find cocaine, heroin, and several different kind of pills at her apartment along with her two children.

Police say on Sunday they searched the apartment of Roxanne Mattson on 18 Main Street in Fairfield.

Police say they found over four grams of crack cocaine, over four grams of powder cocaine, a small amount of heroin, sixteen hydrocodone pills, along with several other controlled pills, digital scales, drug related paraphernalia, and drug related documents.

Mattson was arrested and is being charged with drug trafficking. Her two children are staying with a family member while she is being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Police say additional charges against Mattson, along with others, are likely as they continue to investigate drug trafficking in Somerset County.

