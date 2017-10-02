Police ask for help finding missing 23-year-old man from Dover

DOVER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) — The Dover Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old.

Police say Brycen Couture was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at a friend's home on Broadway in Dover.

Couture's family says he suffers from medical issues that require constant treatment.

Family members filed a missing persons report with Dover Police Department on Saturday after they had not heard from him for some time.

According to family members, Couture usually stays with his friends in Dover or with his family in Newmarket, New Hampshire. Couture has family and friends in both Maine and southern New Hampshire.

Couture is 5'6, 130 lbs, with blonde hair, blue eyes, a small scruffy beard, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black jeans, and a metal choker necklace.



Anyone with information about Couture is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information to the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.

