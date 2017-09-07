Police charge 9-year-old for prank 911 calls that lockdown school

JAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A nine-year-old is being charged after she called 9-1-1 saying there was someone with a gun in her school, sending three schools to lockdown.

Jay police say the girl is from Livermore Falls and is being charged with inciting false public alarm which is a class D misdemeanor.

There will be a hearing for the girl in the fall through juvenile court.

On just the second day of classes, Jay schools were in lockdown after a prank call.

Jay Police say there were four 9-1-1 calls that came in about 8:30 Wednesday morning.

The first 2 calls were hang-ups.

On the third call, a girl said " At the Spruce Mountin Middle School, help, help!" and hung up.

In the fourth call, she said, "There is a guy with a gun at Spruce Mountain Middle School."

Police say Spruce Mountain High School, Spruce Mountain Middle School and Spruce Mountain Elementary were all locked down.

Jay Police Chief Caton says he does not think the girl understood the extent of what she was doing.

“She doesn’t understand the totality of what she’s created.”

Later Wednesday morning, Steve McCausland with the Maine Department of Public Safety said the threats had no validity.

The lockdown was lifted at about 11:30 Wednesday morning.

