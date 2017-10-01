WLBZ
At least 2 dead after Las Vegas concert shooting

Associated Press , KXTV 3:10 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas hospital says at least two people are dead and dozens wounded after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital. She says, of those, at least two have died, 12 are in critical condition and the rest are being evaluated.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


