Police: Employee found dead in S. Berwick pharmacy in 'untimely death'

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine (AP) - South Berwick police are investigating an "untimely death" of an employee at the South Berwick Pharmacy, but they say they do not consider the death suspicious.



According to police the employee was found dead inside the building around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The business was closed all day on Wednesday, but it is expected to reopen on Thursday.



South Berwick police say the death does not appear to be suspicious, but they are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.



Police have not yet released the identity of the employee.

