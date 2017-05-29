Police identify man dead in officer-involved shooting in Arundel

Police said Chad Dionne died from injuries he received in an "armed confrontation" with deputies at a home in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Arundel on Memorial Day, according to the York County Sheriff’s deputies.

Chad Dionne, 37, was fatally wounded. Police said that around 2:15 a.m., Monday morning, they were called to a domestic incident at a residence in Arundel, which escalated into an "armed confrontation" between deputies and Dionne.

Police say the fatal shooting incident in Arundel began as a domestic disturbance in the early morning hours of Memorial Day

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots fired in the area of Old Alfred Road around that time.

The incident is under investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General. No further information will be available today.

